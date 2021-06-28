Former Metro Council member launches workshop series, community give-back campaign

BATON ROUGE - According to a news release from former Baton Rouge Metro Council Member Tara Wicker, the W Consulting Group and Fecit Antiques and Estate Sales announced Monday that it will sponsor a series of workshops designed to help grieving local citizens find solace in the legacies their loved ones leave behind.

The classes are, according to the news release, part of a campaign, "through which Fecit commits a portion of estate sale proceeds to fund initiatives in the North Baton Rouge area."

Wicker is President & CEO of The W Consulting Group, and the news release states that the first workshop will take place Tuesday, June 29 at the Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Hwy from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Participants will "learn from local experts how to conduct estate sales, identify hidden antiques and treasures, and the importance of succession planning, with presentations from Karen Khonsari, owner of Fecit Estate Sales, and Donovan Hudson of Donovan K. Hudson and Associates."

Those who attend the class will also have an opportunity to compete and win cash prizes by guessing the value of various antique items.

For more information call (225) 317-1849 or visit thewconsultinggroup.org