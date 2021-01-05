Former mayoral candidate, state rep. Steve Carter hospitalized with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - Recent Baton Rouge mayoral candidate Steve Carter is in the hospital with the coronavirus.

Carter's family confirmed Tuesday evening that the former state representative was in the hospital. Sources did not share any other details about Carter's condition.

The news comes a month after Carter went to a run-off in the East Baton Rouge mayoral election against current mayor-president, Sharon Weston Broome.