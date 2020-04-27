Former Madison Prep & Texas standout Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach , a native of Baton Rouge, La., plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

"All my life I've dreamed about playing for the Saints," Roach said. "The way the draft went, it didn't work out in my favor, but I feel like God has a bigger plan for me. I'm thankful for everything that's happened, and I'm ready to go out there and prove to people what I can do. I'm ready to go in and make an impact with the Saints and try my hardest to make the roster there."

Roach appeared in 47 games with 23 starts during his four-year career at UT. He spent time at both defensive end and linebacker during that time, but closed out his collegiate career by playing in all 13 games (12 starts) as a defensive lineman for the Longhorns in 2019. As a senior, Roach logged 40 tackles (24 solo), nine tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and one blocked kick. He made at least four tackles in each of the last six games of the season, highlighted by a five-tackle, four-TFL effort against TCU in late October.

"I love Malcolm Roach . He's a captain and I think that says something," Texas head coach Herman said. "Malcolm is very respected by his peers. He has tremendous speed and strength for a guy his size. His 40-yard dash time at the combine didn't surprise us. It wasn't because he went to some guru or trainer for two months to train for the combine. That's just who he is and who he has been for us. He's extremely strong and versatile. He can play in a 3-4 and a 4-3. He can play a 3-technique or a 4-technique. Malcolm's a fun-loving guy. He knows when to turn the switch on to work, but when it's time to have a good time, Malcolm's going to have a good time, too. He really relates to everybody on the team."

For his career, Roach tallied 134 tackles (83 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three passes defended and the one blocked kick. He began his career at Texas by earning honorable mention as the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2016, and closed it out as a watch list candidate for the Lot IMPACT Trophy in 2019.

Roach was one of six Longhorns elected by their teammates as a captain for the 2019 season, and was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll in the spring of 2018. He is studying youth and community studies at The University of Texas.