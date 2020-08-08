Former LSU track star mourns younger brother's death, killed in S. Flannery Rd. shooting

BATON ROUGE- A former LSU track star is searching for answers as those responsible for his brother's death roam free.

Loston Tiner Jr., 20, was killed in a hail of gunfire Tuesday, Aug. 4, in a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

"He'd expect me to get angry and to get mad and to fight for him, and in that, you can rest assured I will," his mother, Renee Tiner said.

Through the heartbreak is a grieving mother on a mission, now fighting for justice.

He was the younger brother of Marcus Tiner, who joins his mother in the fight.

"I will not stop until my very last breath to ever stop seeking justice for Junior. It's my personal mission, not only for my family, but it is my personal mission for Junior," Marcus said.

The shooting happened at the Acadian Apartment Complex on South Flannery Road.

Police say Loston was found dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Renee says she had spoken with him just minutes before he was killed.

"Approximately 6 minutes later I had hung up the phone with my child, he had left this earth," she said.

But he wasn't alone in his final moments. Renee says she finds comfort knowing members of the community stepped in to help.

"There were two ladies, angels from God, that held his hand, tried to resuscitate him, and prayed with him," Renee said.

As they continue to seek justice, they want people to remember Loston for his warm smile, his love for his family, and his respect for everyone.

"My little brother is the sweetest soul he could be, and I fully intend to continue that light that he saw me in. I will make sure that I get justice for him and continue to live and honor his name," Marcus said.

Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time.

The family says plans for a vigil to honor Loston Tiner Jr. is in the works.