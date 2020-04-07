Former LSU Tigers Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu named to NFL All-Decade team

Image: LSU Football Twitter

Former LSU standouts and current NFL stars Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu have been selected to the NFL 2010 All-Decade team.

Superbowl 54 champion, Tyrann Mathieu, took to social media to celebrate the honor along with congratulating his fellow Tiger.

This legendary where we from... ICONIC DUO pic.twitter.com/4yjOXeKbY1 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 7, 2020

Both Mathieu and Peterson are best remembered for being two of the greatest defensive backs in LSU history, as well as both donning the famous number 7 jersey.

Peterson played for LSU from 2008-2010. While at LSU, he established himself as a dominant defensive back known for his incredible coverage skills. During his time as a Tiger, Peterson racked up 135 tackles and 7 interceptions for over 17- yards. He was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Mathieu played for the Tigers from 2010-2011. He became known for his gritty and tenacious play on the field, earning him the nickname, the "Honey Badger". At LSU, he recorded 133 tackles, 4 interceptions, and forced 11 fumbles. He was later drafted by Arizona Cardinals in the 3rd rouund of the 2013 NFL Draft. He would later go on to play for the Houston Texans before landing with his current team, the Kansas City Chiefs.