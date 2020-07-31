84°
Former LSU Tiger Tennis player Oliver 'Bear' Borsos dies at 29

1 hour 45 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU tennis player Oliver "Bear" Borsos has died at the age of 29, the LSU Men's Tennis team reports.

The LSU tennis organization posted the news to social media Friday evening.

"The LSU Tennis community is saddened to hear about the passing of former Tiger Great Olivier ‘Bear’ Borsos."

The former Tiger Tennis star played from 2009 through 2013. During his senior year, he was named to First-Team All-Louisiana and All-SEC Second Team.

Borsos also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in singles, reaching an ITA ranking of 18 in singles. He referred to himself as the "Big Bear in Tiger Nation."

The French-Hungarian athlete said in a previous interview that he was inspired to play sports from a young age by his parents, who were both professional athletes that competed in the Olympics.

Borsos was a sports psychologist and worked in Budapest as a coach where he trained other tennis professionals in recent years.

The News Breezer reports the athlete suffered a serious head and spine injury on July 24, but that has not been confirmed.

