Former LSU Tiger Ja'Marr Chase selected 5th in the NFL Draft, rejoins Joe Burrow

Former LSU Tiger receiver Ja'Marr Chase was picked fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The selection reunites Chase with his college quarterback Joe Burrow where many are hoping that prior connection can be rekindled.

Chase sat out the 2020 season with the LSU Tigers to work on his draft stock and clearly it was a smart move as he joins fellow former Tiger Justin Jefferson as first round draft picks from the 2019 National Championship team.

The Bengals need offensive line help, and many had hoped that they would draft a lineman early to help protect Burrow who suffered a season-ending knee injury.