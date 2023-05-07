81°
Former LSU student hit, killed along Ben Hur Road near apartment complexes
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was hit by a car and killed near two majority student apartment complexes on May 5.
According to authorities, Isaac Suarez was hit at 777 Ben Hur Road around 10:30 p.m. Suarez is a former LSU student.
Two apartment complexes, The Lodges and Red Point, are near the crash site.
The wreck happened less than an hour after a fatal shooting at a gas station four miles away.
