81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU student hit, killed along Ben Hur Road near apartment complexes

2 hours 45 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, May 07 2023 May 7, 2023 May 07, 2023 3:53 PM May 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was hit by a car and killed near two majority student apartment complexes on May 5.

According to authorities, Isaac Suarez was hit at 777 Ben Hur Road around 10:30 p.m. Suarez is a former LSU student. 

Two apartment complexes, The Lodges and Red Point, are near the crash site. 

Trending News

The wreck happened less than an hour after a fatal shooting at a gas station four miles away. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days