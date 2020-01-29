Former LSU student found guilty in connection with hazing-death, waives right to appeal verdict

Matthew Naquin

Matthew Naquin, a former LSU Student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member who was accused of playing a significant role in the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver, waived his right to appeal his guilty verdict, Tuesday.

In exchange for waiving his right, prosecutors dropped an obstruction of justice charge against him.

This charge accused Naquin of tampering with evidence by deleting hundreds of files from his phone during the investigation into Gruver's death.

Naquin was one of four former LSU students and ex-Phi Delta Theta members indicted on charges stemming from Gruver's death.

While Ryan Isto and Sean-Paul Gott pleaded no contest in 2018 and were sentenced to 30 days in jail, a case against the third indicted student, Patrick Forde, was dropped.

Naquin was sentenced to a total of five years at Elayn Hunt Correction Center in St. Gabriel and an additional three years on probation.