Former LSU student arrested for stalking administrator after expulsion

David Nguyen

BATON ROUGE- A former Louisiana State University student was arrested after showing up to an administrator's home multiple times without permission following his expulsion, police say.

David Nguyen was denied contact through the administration and went to the home of an administrator, attempting to contact the victim regarding his student status after being expelled.

Nguyen called threatening to go to campus several times, according to LSUPD. Due to the history of his behavior, the staff was alarmed and officers were assigned to the administration building and all doors were locked for several days.

Upon Nguyen's first visit to the home on Feb. 26, he was asked to leave and the administrator refused to meet. An LSU detective and lieutenant met with Nguyen face to face, advising him to not return to the administrator's residence.

On Feb. 29, Nguyen returned to the administrator's home again where he was asked to leave and not return.

LSUPD patrol officers were asked to conduct periodic checks of the administrator's residence and found Nguyen returning to the residence for the third time on March 1st.

The sergeant patrolling noticed a white truck traveling toward the residence around 4:00 p.m., later discovering that it was David Nguyen driving the vehicle. As the sergeant was driving in the opposite direction, he attempted to make a u-turn to stop the truck. By the time he caught up to Nguyen, he was already out of his vehicle, standing at the front door of the residence in those few moments, police say.

As a result, Nguyen was placed under arrest and police say "he appeared as if he might wish to cause harm to someone." The report also described

Nguyen's appearance as "extremely nervous" with a "blank stare."

Nguyen has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of stalking and one charge of entry on or remaining in places/land after being forbidden.