Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Image courtesy: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Former LSU star basketball player, Sylvia Fowles, has been selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2025 class.

Fowles follows fellow former LSU and WNBA teammate, Seimone Augustus, as a member of the Hall of Fame.

During her time in Baton Rouge, Fowles helped the Tigers reach the Final Four for four straight years (2004-08). During that time, she averaged 15.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game and still holds the program record with 1,570 career rebounds, 321 career blocks and 86 career double-doubles.

Fowles was selected as the second overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. She played for the Sky until signing with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 to join Augustus. The duo helped the Lynx capture WNBA Championships in 2015 and 2017.

Fowles also helped Team USA win gold in four different Olympics. The Minnesota Lynx and LSU have since retired Fowles' No. 34 jersey.

Sylvia Fowles is now the eighth LSU player or coach to be named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. She joins Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, Shaquille O'Neal, Seimone Augustus, Van Chancellor, Sue Gunter and Kim Mulkey.

Along with Fowles, this year’s class includes Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Danny Crawford, the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's team, Billy Donovan and Micky Arison.