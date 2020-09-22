68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU star Leonard Fournette donating $50,000 to Harvey victims

3 years 3 weeks 1 day ago Wednesday, August 30 2017 Aug 30, 2017 August 30, 2017 12:16 PM August 30, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HOUSTON - Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette took to social media Wednesday to announce that he will donate thousands of dollars to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

In a tweet post Wednesday afternoon, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston.

"Y'all are in my prayers, we went through Katrina we know the feeling God bless," Fournette's tweet read. 

Fournette has yet to specify how the donation will be distributed.

Fournette was the the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected to start as a running back this season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days