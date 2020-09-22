68°
Former LSU star Leonard Fournette donating $50,000 to Harvey victims
HOUSTON - Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette took to social media Wednesday to announce that he will donate thousands of dollars to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.
In a tweet post Wednesday afternoon, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston.
"Y'all are in my prayers, we went through Katrina we know the feeling God bless," Fournette's tweet read.
Donating 50,000 to the people in Houston, y'all are in my prayers, we went through Katrina we know the feeling God bless.....— 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 30, 2017
Fournette has yet to specify how the donation will be distributed.
Fournette was the the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected to start as a running back this season.
