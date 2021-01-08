Former LSU star Justin Jefferson becomes 1st rookie WR named to All-Pro team since 1998

MINNEAPOLIS - After a historic first season with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson has become the first rookie wide receiver named to the AP's All-Pro team in more than two decades.

The former Tiger, and star of LSU's championship-winning 2019 team, was named part of the second All-Pro team Friday. He became the first rookie wide receiver to make the first or second team since Randy Moss in 1998.

.@JJettas2 is the NFL's 1st rookie WR to be named AP All-Pro (1st or 2nd Team) since @RandyMoss in 1998. #PepsiROY pic.twitter.com/h6dyTd5yRV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 8, 2021

Jefferson closed out the 2020 season with 88 catches, 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He's also a frontrunner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.