Former LSU Star Barkevious Mingo arrested on indecency with a child charge

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

ARLINGTON - Current Atlanta Falcon and former LSU linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested this week for allegedly having sexual contact with a child, according to ESPN.

Mingo, 30, was taken in on Thursday by Arlington Police. According to court records, he faces a second-degree felony charge. If convicted, Mingo can face up to 20 years according to Texas law.

Mingo's bond was set at $25,000, and he was released Friday morning.

Mingo was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2013 Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He starred at LSU from 2009 to 2012.