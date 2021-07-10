89°
Former LSU Star Barkevious Mingo arrested on indecency with a child charge

12 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, July 10 2021 Jul 10, 2021 July 10, 2021 1:55 PM July 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

ARLINGTON - Current Atlanta Falcons and former LSU linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested this week for indecency with a child, sexual contact according to ESPN.

Mingo, 30, was taken in on Thursday by Arlington Police. According to court records, he faces a second-degree felony charge. If convicted, Mingo can face up to 20 years according to Texas law.

Mingo's bond was set at $25,000, and he was released Friday morning.

Mingo was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2013 Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He starred at LSU from 2009 to 2012.

