Former LSU standout Kaufman alone in 2nd at the Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - Jordan Spieth finished the third round of the Masters with a bogey and a double-bogey and will head into Sunday with only a one-shot lead.

Spieth shot 1-over 73 to finish at 3 under for the tournament. That's one ahead of Masters rookie and former LSU standout Smylie Kaufman, who birdied 3 of the final 6 holes to finish with a 3-under 69.

This is the first time Kaufman has reached the weekend of a major tournament and he'll be in the final pairing on Sunday.

Despite his troubles at the end, Spieth holds the outright lead for his record seventh straight round. He's trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

One shot behind Kaufman are 58-year-old Bernhard Langer, who shot 70, and Hideki Matsuyama, who shot 72.

Another shot back are Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett.

Spieth made birdie on No. 15 for a four-shot lead heading into the home stretch. But he lost his tee shots to the right on 17 and 18 and ended up with a 5 and 6 to end the day.

Rory McIlroy played in the final group with Spieth but shot 77 and will start the final round five shots out of the lead.