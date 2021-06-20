Former LSU standout Davon Godchaux holds annual free football camp in Plaquemine

Summer time months bring summer time camps and former LSU and Plaquemine standout Davon Godchaux helped the kids turn the heat up on football fundamentals Saturday afternoon.

The current New England Patriot held his annual "Chaux Down" camp. A free event, kids 8 to 16 were given instruction on the finer points of football all while being under the watchful eye of Godchaux who had his jersey retired before the event.