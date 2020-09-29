Former LSU slugger DJ LeMahieu wins AL Batting Title

Photo via ESPN

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu made history on Sunday as the New York Yankees slugger won the Major League batting title and become the first player in MLB history to win the award in both the American and National League.

He batted a .364 on the year with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Yankees. This is the first time a Yankee hitter has led the entire MLB in hitting since Mickey Mantle back in 1956.

His performance this season topped his 2016 season when he won the title while playing for the Colorado Rockies when he hit .348.

LeMahieu and his team are gearing up for the playoffs as they take on the Cleveland Indians to open up the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

DJ LeMahieu wins the 2020 AL Batting Title! pic.twitter.com/pbxKVrg2py — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 27, 2020

During his time at LSU, he hit .344 during his career with 11 home runs, 24 doubles, five triples and 87 RBIs.