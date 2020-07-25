Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU safety Jamal Adams traded to Seattle Seahawks
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU football player Jamal Adams is joining the Seattle Seahawks after being traded from the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Seattle gave up three draft picks for Adams, including their two first-round picks for the next two years.
The Seahawks also added safety Bradley McDougald in the deal when receiving Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022.
The 24-year-old requested a trade in June and named both the Seahawks and the 49ers among his desired destinations.
Adams was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft as the team's sixth overall selection.
Since playing in the NFL, he is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019.
Trade:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020
Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022
To
Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN.
Deal is pending physicals.
.@Prez is taking his playmaking talents to Seattle! pic.twitter.com/q6BFhl0Qji— NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2020
