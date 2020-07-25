Former LSU safety Jamal Adams traded to Seattle Seahawks

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU football player Jamal Adams is joining the Seattle Seahawks after being traded from the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Seattle gave up three draft picks for Adams, including their two first-round picks for the next two years.

The Seahawks also added safety Bradley McDougald in the deal when receiving Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022.

The 24-year-old requested a trade in June and named both the Seahawks and the 49ers among his desired destinations.

Adams was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft as the team's sixth overall selection.

Since playing in the NFL, he is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019.