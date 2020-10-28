Former LSU receiver DJ Chark gets married during bye week

JACKSONVILLE - Former LSU wide receiver and Jacksonville Jaguars star DJ Chark married his college sweetheart and "first true love" this week.

The 24-year-old, one of the top players for the Jaguars, announced Wednesday that he married his longtime girlfriend during the team's bye week. The pair had been dating since Chark was 17 years old, and the two got engaged back in May.

God blessed me to be able to marry my first true love! You met a 17 year old freshman in desperate need of braces, with no swag, and a childish mentality and stuck by him no matter what! pic.twitter.com/hbYdwjEOQX — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) October 28, 2020

He's been with the Jaguars since 2018, when he was selected 61st overall in the NFL Draft.

Congratulations to DJ!