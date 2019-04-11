Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette detained, ticketed for driving with suspended license
JACKSONVILLE - Reports say Leonard Fournette was briefly detained and cited for driving with a suspended driver's license in Florida Thursday.
According to WJXT, the Jaguars' starting running back was booked on one count of knowingly driving with a suspended license. Fournette reportedly paid his $1,508 bond and was released in less than half an hour.
BREAKING: #Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette has been arrested after a traffic violation. This is exclusive video as we saw him get booked at Duval County jail around 2:30pm today; stems from a November citation in Neptune Beach, which police say he didn’t pay. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/6AebuVKITA— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 11, 2019
The station reports Fournette's situation stems from an unpaid speeding ticket from November in which he was cited for going 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The Jaguars said the team was aware of the incident.
