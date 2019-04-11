Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette detained, ticketed for driving with suspended license

83°
Thursday, April 11 2019
Source: WJXT
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars / Twitter

JACKSONVILLE - Reports say Leonard Fournette was briefly detained and cited for driving with a suspended driver's license in Florida Thursday.

According to WJXT, the Jaguars' starting running back was booked on one count of knowingly driving with a suspended license. Fournette reportedly paid his $1,508 bond and was released in less than half an hour.

The station reports Fournette's situation stems from an unpaid speeding ticket from November in which he was cited for going 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The Jaguars said the team was aware of the incident.

