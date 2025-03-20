Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year of college football; hasn't decided where

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU running back John Emery Jr. announced on social media Thursday that he will return to college football in 2025. The Advocate reports that Emery's agent says the former five-star recruit has not decided where he will play.

Emery, a former National Champion with the 2019 LSU Tigers, will enter his seventh year of college football in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young PlayMakers Sports Agency (@ypmsports)

Emery tore his ACL last season during a non-contact drill at practice. He started his sixth season with the Tigers with 61 yards against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas, a game the Tigers lost 27-20.

Injuries have been a major challenge in Emery's career. He tore his right ACL in the Tigers' 2023 matchup against Florida, ending his season with 121 rushing yards. Emery has 223 career carries resulting in 1,123 rushing yards.