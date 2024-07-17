Former LSU quarterback among candidates qualifying for District 5 Metro Council seat

Credit to The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU quarterback qualified Wednesday to run for a seat in the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

Marcus Randall, the quarterback who threw the game-winning touchdown pass for LSU's "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky in 2002, is set to run for the District 5 seat on the Metro Council. He was also the head coach of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge.

Additionally, Redell Norman, a staff member for 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, is also running for the seat.

The incumbent in the seat, Darryl Hurst, has not yet filed the paperwork but is eligible to run.