Former LSU player returns to Alex Box Stadium as part of Banana Ball World Tour

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU baseball player Zach Watson returned to a packed Alex Box Stadium this weekend as a member of the Texas Tailgaters.

The Texas Tailgaters are one of the four teams on the entertainment-focused Banana Ball World Tour, started by the Savannah Bananas. They faced off with the Party Animals on Friday and Saturday night in front of sold-out crowds at Alex Box.

Watson, who played at LSU from 2017-2019 and then with the Baltimore Orioles until 2023, is enjoying the different style of baseball.

"One of the coaches called me and asked if I'd try out for Banana Ball, And I was like, 'I don't dance,'" Watson said. "My wife goes, 'Just give it a shot, like, what else are you going to do?' I made the team and on the way there I was calling my wife, and I was like, I don't want to do this, within one week of being there, I was like, babe, I am having the time of my life, I feel like a kid again."

Former Southern baseball players Taj Porter and Christian Davis also play for the Texas Tailgaters.