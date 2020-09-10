Former LSU player, Ray Parker, bonds out of jail following on-campus arrest

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU defensive end, Ray Parker, bonded out jail Thursday (September 10) after being arrested on-campus for battery of a dating partner. Records indicate that Parker's bond amount was $4,500.

According to a police report, he was arrested on LSU campus around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday for allegedly abusing his girlfriend and destroying personal items in her apartment, including an iPhone valued at $1,600.

Arrest records obtained by WBRZ say the two had been dating for about a year, but got into an argument shortly before the altercation, which led to Parker becoming enraged and destroying items around her apartment in addition to pushing her into a dresser, leaving a scrape on her hip.

Police say the woman's injuries and the damage to her apartment and belongings were consistent with her story, so Parker was arrested and booked on charges of battery of a dating partner and criminal damage to property.

Hours after the arrest, LSU head football Coach Ed Orgeron announced that Parker was cut from the team for violating its rules.

The 20-year-old was in his second year with the Tigers after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.