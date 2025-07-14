Former LSU gymnast and current assistant gym coach Ashleigh Gnat retires

BATON ROUGE - Ashleigh Gnat, a dominant former LSU Tiger gymnast and current LSU assistant coach specializing in beam routines is leaving the industry to focus on her personal life and future non-coaching business opportunities.

"Being a part of the LSU Gymnastics program has been the greatest privilege of my life," Gnat said in a social media post.

"Wearing and representing those three letters has shaped me into the person that I am today. With that being said, I have decided to step away from my current position as Assistant Coach to pursue personal goals and new opportunities."

Gnat was a 17-time All-American, four-time Southeastern Conference event champion and 2017 NCAA Floor Champion for the Tigers during her competition days, however she just wrapped up her fifth season as an assistant coach for the LSU Gymnastics team.

All heart, all the time. Forever LSU?? pic.twitter.com/NDbIEc7f20 — Ashleigh Gnat (@Ashleigh_Gnat) July 14, 2025

In 2024 Gnat led the LSU beam squad to their highest NQS in program history en route to the Tiger’s first national championship title.

Gnat was hired in 2020 by head coach Jay Clark after she worked her first full-time position in 2019 as an assistant coach at Penn State.

"We will all miss Bugs tremendously. Whether as an athlete or a coach, she is as responsible for our sustained success as anyone in the history of this program," said Clark. "Her deep love and enthusiasm for LSU is evident and we will continue to find ways to keep her plugged into our program. While we are sad, we are also excited for her as she moves into the next season of her life!"

An announcement on her replacement is expected soon.