Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has solo lead at U.S. Open heading into final round

Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns leads the U.S. Open with 18 holes to play.

Burns shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday at Oakmont Country Club to keep his one-shot lead going into Sunday's final round. It's the first time the Shreveport native has held a 54-hole lead at a major championship.

Burns had three birdies and two bogeys in Saturday's round. 

At 4-under par, Burns leads Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun by a stroke. 

