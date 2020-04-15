Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU football player 'Jake the Viking' goes viral for supporting food service workers
GREENVILLE, NC — A former Louisiana State University football player turned YouTube star with a following of over 120,000 on the popular platform is using his fame to promote acts of kindness.
Jake Franklin, known to fans as "Jake the Viking," is collecting thousands of views on YouTube for handing out big tips to restaurants around Greenville.
Franklin, hoping to help his community during this public health crisis, recently handed out $1,000 in tips to servers at area restaurants in an effort to help those in need.
He surprised servers with tips ranging from $100 to $300 and says the reactions were priceless.
He posted a video on YouTube featuring the server's reactions video on YouTube and as of Wednesday morning, it racked up over 34,000 views.
Franklin, originally from North Carolina, was a tight end for the LSU Tigers from 2013 to 2014.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order
-
Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis
-
'Park and Pray' service sends message of hope during COIVD-19 uncertainty
-
LSU using PMAC for large-scale production of protective equipment for medical personnel
-
Ascension Chamber of Commerce working to help businesses get back on their...