Former LSU football player 'Jake the Viking' goes viral for supporting food service workers

Jake Franklin Photo: LSU Sports

GREENVILLE, NC — A former Louisiana State University football player turned YouTube star with a following of over 120,000 on the popular platform is using his fame to promote acts of kindness.

Jake Franklin, known to fans as "Jake the Viking," is collecting thousands of views on YouTube for handing out big tips to restaurants around Greenville.

Franklin, hoping to help his community during this public health crisis, recently handed out $1,000 in tips to servers at area restaurants in an effort to help those in need.

He surprised servers with tips ranging from $100 to $300 and says the reactions were priceless.

He posted a video on YouTube featuring the server's reactions video on YouTube and as of Wednesday morning, it racked up over 34,000 views.

Franklin, originally from North Carolina, was a tight end for the LSU Tigers from 2013 to 2014.