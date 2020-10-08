85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour 26 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 October 08, 2020 2:28 PM October 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAWRENCE, KS - LSU's former championship-winning head football coach, Les Miles, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Miles himself confirmed his diagnosis Thursday through a joint statement with the University of Kansas. Miles, now head coach for the Jayhawks, said he will still assume his coaching duties remotely. 

You can read his full statement below.  

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.

“Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days