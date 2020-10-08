Former LSU football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, KS - LSU's former championship-winning head football coach, Les Miles, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Miles himself confirmed his diagnosis Thursday through a joint statement with the University of Kansas. Miles, now head coach for the Jayhawks, said he will still assume his coaching duties remotely.

You can read his full statement below.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.

“Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”