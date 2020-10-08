Former LSU coach Dave Aranda's first season with Baylor suspended due to COVID-19

WACO, Tx - Baylor University has suspended all football-related activities as a precautionary measure after recent positive coronavirus tests and to complete close-contact tracing.

The decision will keep former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda from coaching his first season with Baylor. Aranda was hired as the team's head coach in January.

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

As of Thursday, Oct. 8, the university reported 79 active cases of COVID-19.