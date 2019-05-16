79°
Former LSU CB Patrick Peterson suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy
GLENDALE, AZ - Patrick Peterson, the Arizona Cardinal's star defensive back and a former Tiger, has been suspended for a third of the 2019 NFL season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Peterson's suspension Thursday, saying he violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Cardinals’ CB Patrick Peterson now will miss the first six games: Arizona’s regular-season opener vs. the Lions, then games at Baltimore, at home against the Panthers and Seahawks, at Cincinnati and at home against the Falcons.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2019
Peterson's missed games are expected to cost him more than $3.8 million in lost wages, Schefter reports.
