Former LSU CB Patrick Peterson suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy

GLENDALE, AZ - Patrick Peterson, the Arizona Cardinal's star defensive back and a former Tiger, has been suspended for a third of the 2019 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Peterson's suspension Thursday, saying he violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Cardinals’ CB Patrick Peterson now will miss the first six games: Arizona’s regular-season opener vs. the Lions, then games at Baltimore, at home against the Panthers and Seahawks, at Cincinnati and at home against the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2019

Peterson's missed games are expected to cost him more than $3.8 million in lost wages, Schefter reports.