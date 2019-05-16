79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU CB Patrick Peterson suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy

8 hours 17 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 May 16, 2019 12:12 PM May 16, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GLENDALE, AZ - Patrick Peterson, the Arizona Cardinal's star defensive back and a former Tiger, has been suspended for a third of the 2019 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Peterson's suspension Thursday, saying he violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Peterson's missed games are expected to cost him more than $3.8 million in lost wages, Schefter reports.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days