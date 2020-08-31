87°
Former LSU, Catholic High product Austin Nola traded to Padres

11 hours 16 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 August 30, 2020 10:56 PM August 30, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

Former LSU and Catholic High product Austin Nola has been traded to the San Diego Padres.

Nola was part of a 7 player deal that sent one of San Diego's top prospects, outfielder Taylor Trammell. Other players involved in the Mariners haul are catcher Luis Torrens, infielder Ty France and right-handed relief pitcher Andres Munoz.

Nola was hitting .306 this season for Seattle with 5 home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 games this season. Earlier this season, Nola made his first Opening Day start. 

Nola is the older brother of Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

