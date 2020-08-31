87°
Former LSU, Catholic High product Austin Nola traded to Padres
Former LSU and Catholic High product Austin Nola has been traded to the San Diego Padres.
Nola was part of a 7 player deal that sent one of San Diego's top prospects, outfielder Taylor Trammell. Other players involved in the Mariners haul are catcher Luis Torrens, infielder Ty France and right-handed relief pitcher Andres Munoz.
Nola was hitting .306 this season for Seattle with 5 home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 games this season. Earlier this season, Nola made his first Opening Day start.
Nola is the older brother of Phillies ace Aaron Nola.
