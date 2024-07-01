96°
LSU basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson dazzles at BET Awards days after dropping album
LOS ANGELES - LSU basketball star Flau'Jae Johnson attended the BET Awards on Sunday evening, just days after releasing her debut album.
Johnson wore a one shouldered olive-green dress with a high leg slit. She was interviewed during the event by Taraji P. Henson.
"Baby, you special. You exemplify what sisterhood looks like. You get down in the studio, on the court. You are a monster," Henson said.
Flau'Jae responded by plugging her album, specifically a track featuring Lil Wayne called "Came Out a Beast."
The 20-year-old athlete has more than a million dollars worth of NIL deals according to On3 and two more years of eligibility.
