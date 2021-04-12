Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU basketball player injured in deadly car crash
HOUSTON, Texas - The family of a former LSU basketball player is asking for donations following a deadly car crash involving a drunk driver.
Daryl Edwards Jr. was one of the victims left injured following a head-on collision on the Westpark Tollway in Houston around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A drunk driver, identified as 32-year-old Bobby James Brown, was traveling the wrong way in a gray Infiniti and collided head-on with a Honda containing four passengers.
Edwards Jr. sustained serious injuries after the accident. "He broke both legs, right elbow, his vertebrae and his lower spine," the GoFundMe description says.
His family is attempting to raise $80,000. So far, donations are at $10,539.
One woman who was in the Honda with Edwards Jr. was killed in the accident. Bobby James Brown was booked and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
