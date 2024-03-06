Former LSU All-American, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White cut by Bills

Image credit to The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Buffalo Bills released Tre'Davious White, a former first-team All-Pro NFL cornerback and consensus All-American at LSU, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection for Buffalo, was selected 27th overall in the first round by the Bills in 2017. He was the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2019 with six interceptions and also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

White tore his ACL in 2021 and tore his Achilles this past season. The move saves Buffalo $10.2 million in salary cap space.