82°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU All-American, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White cut by Bills
BATON ROUGE - The Buffalo Bills released Tre'Davious White, a former first-team All-Pro NFL cornerback and consensus All-American at LSU, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection for Buffalo, was selected 27th overall in the first round by the Bills in 2017. He was the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2019 with six interceptions and also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.
Trending News
White tore his ACL in 2021 and tore his Achilles this past season. The move saves Buffalo $10.2 million in salary cap space.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More details emerge on potential new LSU arena
-
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
-
Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles
-
Funding for Livingston Parish emergency shelter not secured
-
Memorial for pregnant LSU employee killed in February car crash set for...