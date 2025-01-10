Former LSU, Alabama head coach Nick Saban to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas - Former LSU and Alabama head coach Nick Saban is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The seven-time national champion (one at LSU, six at Alabama) learned he would be inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame during ESPN's pregame broadcast of the Texas-Ohio State semifinal Friday night.

Nick Saban will be joining the College Football Hall of Fame??



Saban retired in 2024 and has 292 career wins as a college football head coach. He was 48-16 during his five years at LSU from 2000-2004 and won the national title in 2003. The West Virginia native coached at Alabama from 2007-2023, going 201-29.

The rest of the 2025 class will be announced on January 15. All members will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.