Former Louisiana Senate President John Alario hospitalized for COVID-19
Former Senate President John Alario, 76, announced on Saturday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
According to the Advocate, Alario said in a phone call that he said he was feeling better after being hospitalized Thursday and is hopeful of being released in a couple of days.
“I’m grateful for the medical personnel on the front lines,” Alario told the Advocate.
“I encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” Alario said.
Alario represented Westwego in the state House and Senate for 48 years. Alario served the longest in the Legislature.
