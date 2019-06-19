Latest Weather Blog
Former Louisiana Senate president Hines, dead at 85
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Donald "Doc" Hines, a physician who led the Louisiana Senate as president from 2004 to 2008, has died at age 85.
Hines' death was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.
From his time as a country doctor to his days as Senate President, Doc Hines put the people of Louisiana — especially its children — first. I hope you will join @FirstLadyOfLA and I in praying for his family during this difficult time. #lagov #lalege— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 19, 2019
A Democrat from Bunkie, Hines served in the Senate from 1993 through 2008. He was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in Winnfield in 2006. There, he was described as "a country doctor of the old school" who championed the needs of the working class and the poor.
Among his accomplishments was chairing a task force that created the Louisiana Children's Health Insurance Program. Funeral services are scheduled Thursday at Haas Auditorium in Bunkie. Edwards was expected to attend.
