Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital Friday

1 day 4 hours 48 minutes ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 7:06 PM November 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday.

Sources close to Edwards say the former governor was taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon with respiratory issues. 

Edwards was tested for COVID-19 and his results came back negative.

As a precaution, he will stay at the hospital overnight.

This is a developing story.

