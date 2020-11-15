Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards back home after brief hospital stay

UPDATE: Governor Edwin Edwards was released from OLOL this Sunday afternoon after being hospitalized for rhinovirus.

Rhinovirus is a viral infection which produces the common head cold.

The former 4-term, 93-year-old Governor tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Trina Edwards said, “We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern. He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders.”



Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday.

Sources close to Edwards say the former governor was taken to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon with respiratory issues.

Edwards was tested for COVID-19 and his results came back negative.

As a precaution, he will stay at the hospital overnight.