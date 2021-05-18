Former Louisiana Governor Charles 'Buddy' Roemer dies at 77

Former Louisiana Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer died Monday morning at his home, according to his son, Chas Roemer.

Chas said his father was surrounded by his family as he passed away, around 7:45 a.m., from health issues that were likely tied to complications of Type One Diabetes.

A Shreveport native who went on to become a Harvard graduate and successful businessman, Roemer won the governorship in 1988.

Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992, and as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988.

He is known for increasing teacher pay, strengthening the Department of Environmental Quality to enforce environmental laws, and toughening laws related to campaign finance.

He passed away at 77 years of age after being ill for months.

Current Louisiana governor, John Bel Edwards, issued a statement on the loss, saying, “From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly represented the state he so dearly loved. His astute intellect led him to enter Harvard at the young age of 16, but he still returned to Louisiana, driven by a desire to serve."

His statement continued, "I am especially grateful for the balanced, pragmatic approach he took as governor during a turbulent time for our state’s budget. I hope that we will all carry on his legacy by espousing his positive, passionate approach to public service. Donna and I ask that you join your prayers to ours in praying for Gov. Roemer’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Edwards ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Gov. Roemer’s life and legacy on May 17, which is the day of his interment.