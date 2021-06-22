Former police officer sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes involving juvenile

Photo: The Advocate

HAMMOND- A former member of the Hammond Police Department was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Brad Core, 47, pleaded guilty to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery, sexual battery, and aggravated crime against nature.

Core's sentence will be served without parole, suspension of sentence or benefit of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On Aug. 15, 2018, Core confessed to having a sexual relationship with a juvenile. One week later an arrest warrant was sent out and Core turned himself in.