Former Livingston Parish deputy accused of sexual misconduct with children returns to court March 12

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Dennis Perkins, a former SWAT leader at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, was slated to appear in court Friday (Feb. 26) morning, but the court appearance was later rescheduled for March 12.

The case against he and his wife, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, revolve around multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving children.

His Friday court appearance would have been for a motions hearing. The court date was scheduled in the midst of contention between his attorney and his wife, Cynthia's, attorneys.

Those representing Cynthia claim she was an innocent bystander to the harrowing acts that Dennis allegedly carried out against minors.

The couple's charges included first-degree rape, production of child pornography, sexual battery of a child, video voyeurism, and mingling harmful substances.

Since their arrest, Cynthia has requested a separation from Dennis and a judge has ruled that new evidence can be produced during a trial that is set for next year.

Cynthia was denied bail earlier this month, with a judge ruling that she was a threat to the community.

But her attorneys are fighting the decision, insisting that her husband is the only real threat.

Prosecutors, however, maintain that both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins demonstrated a pattern of behavior that revealed an ongoing motive and desire to hurt children.