78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Dies at 38 After Being Shot

47 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 June 02, 2020 10:37 PM June 02, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Chris Lunkin

INDIANA - A former Indiana football player was one of two people shot and killed over the weekend in Indianapolis according to the Indy Star.

Chris Beaty was identified as one of the victims. An article from CNN reports that Beaty was shot multiple times in a shooting reported just before midnight Saturday.

The other victim was identified as 18 year old Dorlan Murrell and was killed in a separate incident. Indianapolis police have made an arrest in connection to one of the shooting though it is unclear which shooting the suspect was involved in.

The 38-year-old  Beaty played defensive line for the Hoosier from 2000 to 2003.

Beaty had returned to Indianapolis, where he was seen as a local sports hero dating back to his high school days, to manage night clubs while also founding the company Worldwide Mask, which helped create mask for people during the pandemic.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days