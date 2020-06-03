Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Dies at 38 After Being Shot

INDIANA - A former Indiana football player was one of two people shot and killed over the weekend in Indianapolis according to the Indy Star.

Chris Beaty was identified as one of the victims. An article from CNN reports that Beaty was shot multiple times in a shooting reported just before midnight Saturday.

The other victim was identified as 18 year old Dorlan Murrell and was killed in a separate incident. Indianapolis police have made an arrest in connection to one of the shooting though it is unclear which shooting the suspect was involved in.

The 38-year-old Beaty played defensive line for the Hoosier from 2000 to 2003.

Beaty had returned to Indianapolis, where he was seen as a local sports hero dating back to his high school days, to manage night clubs while also founding the company Worldwide Mask, which helped create mask for people during the pandemic.