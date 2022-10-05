Former Iberville sheriff's deputy convicted in disturbing child porn case

PORT ALLEN - A disgraced Iberville sheriff's deputy who reportedly coerced a woman into performing sex acts on a 1-year-old has been convicted on a slew of child porn and animal abuse charges in a related case in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Shaderick Jones still faces charges in Iberville Parish of malfeasance in office and as accessory to first-degree rape. Iyeshesa Todd, the woman accused in the case, faces a first-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature and child pornography.

District Attorney Tony Clayton announced Wednesday that a West Baton Rouge jury convicted Jones on 24 counts of child pornography and 55 counts of sexually abusing animals.

Arrest reports said Jones went to the woman's house in Iberville Parish in 2019 to serve a warrant but instead wanted to "wheel and deal." Jones reportedly blackmailed the woman into performing oral sex on the toddler, telling her he had fantasized about it.

“I want to thank the jury, which had to listen to and decide on a sickening case,” Clayton said in a statement. “I am seeking the maximum sentence for Jones – over 500 years in prison. I think he should die in prison for the horrible acts committed.”

Jones was first arrested after law enforcement was tipped off about a video of the incident being shared through a private message on Facebook. Investigators searched several of Jones' devices and uncovered "numerous" illicit images.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2015, and he was fired immediately after his arrest in 2019.