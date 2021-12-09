Latest Weather Blog
Former Homer officer pleads guilty in insurance scheme
SHREVEPORT- A former Louisiana police officer has pleaded guilty to his role in a vehicle fraud theft and insurance scheme.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release, said 52-year-old Donald W. Malray entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby to one count of mail fraud conspiracy.
The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. Hook's office says Malray, a former Homer Police officer, and another person planned the scheme and then filed an insurance claim to collect the money on the allegedly stolen property's value.
Trending News
The insurance company paid the pair about $13,000. Malray faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dept of Health reports 13 additional probable Omicron cases in Louisiana
-
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins expected in court today for pretrial hearings
-
News 2 Geaux: Railway project to connect NOLA, BR
-
Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming April 30 concert at Tiger Stadium
-
News 2 Geaux: NOLA teens arrested for carjacking
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly