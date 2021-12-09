Former Homer officer pleads guilty in insurance scheme

SHREVEPORT- A former Louisiana police officer has pleaded guilty to his role in a vehicle fraud theft and insurance scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release, said 52-year-old Donald W. Malray entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby to one count of mail fraud conspiracy.

The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. Hook's office says Malray, a former Homer Police officer, and another person planned the scheme and then filed an insurance claim to collect the money on the allegedly stolen property's value.

The insurance company paid the pair about $13,000. Malray faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.