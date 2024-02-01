Former home of Devin Page Jr. catches fire off North Foster Drive; one in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a house caught fire off North Foster Drive Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened on Fairfields Avenue around 12:45 p.m., and it happened at the same house where a stray bullet struck three-year-old Devin Page Jr. back in April 2022. The family does not own the home and they do not live there anymore.

This is a developing story.