Former handyman admits to breaking into home, kidnapping customer

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say a man admitted to breaking into a woman's home and kidnapping her.

According to WWL-TV, 57-year-old Clarence Cobbs pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and second-degree kidnapping Wednesday. Cobbs was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Authorities say he was employed as a handyman at the 60-year-old victim's house. According to the district attorney office, Cobbs left one of the windows unlocked so he could break into the home on December 18, 2016.

Cobbs tied the woman up with an electrical cord and demanded she give him her bank card and PIN, WWL reports. When she refused, Cobbs put the victim into her car and drove to an ATM.

The victim tried to escape the first time, but she was caught and forced into the trunk. Authorities say the woman finally managed to escape when the vehicle stopped. She ran to a gas station and called police.

Cobbs was found hiding inside the victim's car, which he had parked near the victim's home.