Latest Weather Blog
Former gymnastics coach gets 65 years for abusing boys
GRETNA, La. (AP) - A former gymnastics coach who pleaded guilty to molesting 13 boys has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.
The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Jonathan West of Kenner admitted offenses against boys ranging in age from 8 to 15 years old. He pleaded guilty on Monday to all 24 charges against him in a bill of information. That includes multiple counts of sexual battery of a child younger than 13; indecent behavior and computer solicitation.
West worked as a gymnastics and cheerleading coach in the New Orleans suburbs of Metairie, Kenner, and St. Charles Parish. Prosecutors say he molested some boys while driving them to the gyms and told victims his actions would make them better at gymnastics.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
-
Red Stick Social opens its doors to the public
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...